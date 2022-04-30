Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Snow showers linger tonight, as our low is slowly exiting to the east. As temperatures drop closer to the freezing mark, take precautions on the roads for overnight travel as slick conditions are expected.

Tomorrow sees improving conditions, with clouds lingering through the first half of the day and a few breaks in the cloud coverage during the afternoon. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated rain shower tomorrow evening, before Sunday ushers in partly to mostly sunny skies.

In addition, we’ll experience a quick turnaround with our temperatures, as 50s and even 60s are expected into next week.

Quiet conditions and plenty of sun starts off the first full week of May, followed by rain moving in for Wednesday -- and a drier end projected for later on next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great, safe, and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Browning
Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Charged With Domestic Assault
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies
Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 4-29-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web