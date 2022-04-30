PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Snow showers linger tonight, as our low is slowly exiting to the east. As temperatures drop closer to the freezing mark, take precautions on the roads for overnight travel as slick conditions are expected.

Tomorrow sees improving conditions, with clouds lingering through the first half of the day and a few breaks in the cloud coverage during the afternoon. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated rain shower tomorrow evening, before Sunday ushers in partly to mostly sunny skies.

In addition, we’ll experience a quick turnaround with our temperatures, as 50s and even 60s are expected into next week.

Quiet conditions and plenty of sun starts off the first full week of May, followed by rain moving in for Wednesday -- and a drier end projected for later on next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great, safe, and relaxing weekend!

