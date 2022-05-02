PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We have high pressure sitting over top of us during the day today. This is going to lead to a nice day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures too. We’ll see this high pressure move to the east during the overnight hours tonight, allowing winds to shift from the north to the southeast and eventually south by tomorrow. While the high pressure will still be close enough to bring another nice and warm day to the region Tuesday, it will eventually push east and out of our area. This weakening area of low pressure back to our west will be impacting our weather for the day Wednesday, bringing the risk for scattered showers to the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Once that pushes out of here, we’re looking at improving conditions by the time we get to the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the next 12 hours, temperatures quickly rise during the morning hours. We’ll likely already be in the lower 50s by the late morning. This leads to a good chance at making it into the lower 60s by this afternoon as the sunshine sticks around throughout the day. High temperatures climb up into the lower 60s for pretty much everyone by this afternoon. Northerly winds will be light enough during the day to not have an impact on temperatures. That factored with the sun angle this time of year will have no issue getting temperatures into the lower 60s.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tuesday looks to be another nice day with warmer temperatures expected as well. For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the most up to date information. Enjoy your Monday!

