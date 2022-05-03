PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. High pressure remains in control of our weather for the day today as a low pressure sinks to our south. This has brought the clouds and rain showers to the southern part of the state, but luckily for us this high pressure has been able to keep the rain and the cloud cover to our south. This will lead to another nice day in store for today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures once again are expected to climb into the lower to mid 60s for everyone as winds shift out of the south during the day today. This will eventually allow for the cloud cover to move back into the region during the overnight hours out ahead of our next low pressure system back over the central united states to make its way into our region for the day Wednesday. While it doesn’t look to rain all day, this low pressure does bring the chance for showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. That low will then quickly move out during the overnight hours, leaving high pressure in control of our weather through the end of the week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Over the next 12 hours, temperatures quickly rise into the upper 50s by the late morning hours. This sets everyone up to see the lower 60s through the mid afternoon. I can’t rule out the chance to see some higher thin clouds move into the region during the late afternoon and evening hours, otherwise expect the nice weather to remain through sunset tonight. High temperatures today climb up into the mid 60s for pretty much everyone across the county. Southerly winds will be on the lighter side helping to keep temperatures warm.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We have showers approaching the region for the day Wednesday. For details on that, as well as an extended look at your forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

