Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

It was a gorgeous, spring day today -- under plenty of sunshine, calmer winds, and warmer temperatures.

Countywide we reached the lower-60′s this afternoon. And we’re expecting another nice day tomorrow, before rain showers move in by midweek.

After the rain for Wednesday, quiet and pleasant conditions return for the end of the week, extending into next weekend. A stretch of mid-50′s through Saturday, then brings 60′s back in for Sunday and the following Monday.

In addition to the full forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for a rare meteorological event that was captured here in the County today. Credit and thanks to Hope Shea and Becky Shea of Caribou, for shooting the video and sending it in!

Hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
A turkey is terrorizing people on a trail in Washington, D.C.
Turkey terrorizing people on DC trail
The Importance of Burn Permits
The Importance of Burn Permits
Caryn Sullivan, left, credits her DoorDash driver, Sophia Furtado, with saving her life after a...
DoorDash driver saves unconscious customer’s life during delivery
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 5-2-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web