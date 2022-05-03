PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

It was a gorgeous, spring day today -- under plenty of sunshine, calmer winds, and warmer temperatures.

Countywide we reached the lower-60′s this afternoon. And we’re expecting another nice day tomorrow, before rain showers move in by midweek.

After the rain for Wednesday, quiet and pleasant conditions return for the end of the week, extending into next weekend. A stretch of mid-50′s through Saturday, then brings 60′s back in for Sunday and the following Monday.

In addition to the full forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for a rare meteorological event that was captured here in the County today. Credit and thanks to Hope Shea and Becky Shea of Caribou, for shooting the video and sending it in!

Hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

