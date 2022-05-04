Advertisement

County Colleges Reinstate Mask Policy

By WAGM News
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Though the semester may nearly be over, colleges in the County have gone back to masks.

Northern Maine Community College, UMPI and UMFK have all confirmed that they have readopted a masking policy on campus due to the elevated risk level of Covid-19 transmission in Aroostook County. WAGM reached out to all three colleges, and no decision has been made regarding COVID Protocols for their upcoming Commencement activities. WAGM will have more information as it becomes available.

