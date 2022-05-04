Advertisement

Fort Kent man dies after crashing in Masardis

A Fort Kent man has died after an early morning vehicle crash in Masardis.
A Fort Kent man has died after an early morning vehicle crash in Masardis.(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASARDIS, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Kent man has died after an early morning vehicle crash in Masardis. According to the Maine State Police, the single vehicle crash happened on State Route 11 at 12:56 Wednesday morning. State police say, Justin Jalbert was driving his 2005 Jeep Wrangler south on Route 11 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The impact broke the pole in two separate places and totaled the vehicle. Jalbert was killed in the crash. His passenger, 45-year-old Chard Bouchard of Saint Francis, was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Speed is thought to be involved in the crash. Jalbert was not wearing a seatbelt. State police were assisted by the Ashland Police Department, Masardis Fire Department, Ashland Fire Department and Versant Power Company.

The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White, Crash Reconstructionist, of the Presque Isle Police Department. This crash is currently under investigation and police say no further information is available at this time.

