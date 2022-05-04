History Made: UMFK Men’s And Women’s Track and Field Champions

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - For the First time in School history, the UMFK Bengals are the USCAA Track and Field National Champions. Both teams are still celebrating their success.

Ajay Thompson:” it feels incredible because the 2019 season we got third with only 5 guys and this year we went out there and brought home 2 championships instead of one, so it feels incredible. And as a senior, to go off like this; Leave a stamp in UMFK...I’m just really happy for me and my teammates”.

As far as talking about the competition, what were one of the keys to success

Abbi Thompson-” On my hat it says the hidden opponent, i am a campus captain and above of all like; Athletics is really important and this win is amazing and i value it so much but mental health is and always has been everything to me so that’s definitely been the biggest key to my success is prioritizing that mental health “.

One can imagine during the events, a lot has to be going through the athletes mind, which at this moment makes the confidence you have in not just your skills but trust in your teammates, that much more important.

Raheem Thompson: ”One of the things with track, especially relays, got have trust and confidence in your teammates, cause you want the baton to passed around in like a..timely manner you know if you drop the baton, your like almost out of the race”.

A complete win like this one makes a statement, not just to the spectators watching but the other competitors as well

Matt Dyer-”I think we said were the best track and field program in the USCAA. Look out, were coming for it again next year, i hope everybody else is chasing after us, it pushes other to get better and compete with us.”.

Unfortunately for some of these athletes, it will be their last ride, and it will be something for them to remember.

Rodane Hibbert-” all of the small little things that led up to this championship. Our teammates, our bond together, our coach and the motivation he gives us to compete. it was just really a blessing to be apart of this team, a blessing to take home the trophy, on my final year, our first win, and we made history”.

As some of these younger athletes on the team look toward the future, what improvements are they already looking to make in order to run it back next year.

Brian Wright:” Work on leadership mentality, leadership qualities and all of that, i need to bring forward some of that like make myself a better athelte. i need to like be punctual all of that so i can benefit the team But not just me, because its a team effort at the end of the day. You know, your all; you know its an individual thing whether you have individual events but at the end of the day, its all just one team”.

And this team hopes to bring more championships to this school. But for now, they are just enjoying their story book ending to another track and field season.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

