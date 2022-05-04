FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Rivers Middle School in Fort Kent held their first “Maine Event” today. 7th and 8th grade students were tasked with the job of finding a career in a field that piqued their interest last month. They then researched those careers so they could answer questions about their choice at a career fair for their peers and teachers held today.

“… so the students were put into clusters and those clusters were broken down into occupations. There’s a lot of different occupations presented, police officers, therapists, lawyers, doctors, teachers even. They had to interview someone from that field, do some more research on it, what the job outlook is in Maine. And then they made visuals and that’s what we’re presenting today.” said 8th Grade ELA Teacher, Andrea Vaillancourt.

“… it’s really nice, I like the atmosphere, I like everything about it. I’m a lawyer. Yeah, it’s pretty nice. I like it over there. Now I want to become a civil rights lawyer.” added 8th grader Maddy Braun-Epp.

Approximately 160 students participated in today’s event. The school plans to hold the “Maine Event” bi-annually so each class can participate. Tonight, students are presenting to parents and community members.

