No injuries after a tractor trailer crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Maine (WAGM) -No one was injured after a single vehicle crash in Smyrna Wednesday. According to the Maine State Police, the crash occurred at about 1:30 PM on US Highway 2 in Smyrna.

According to the state police, 43 year old Harry Howe of Howe Transport, was preparing to deliver a load of lumber to Kaufmann Metal in Smyrna. Police say Howe was exiting the driveway with his loaded tractor trailer and attempted to turn left on US Highway 2. The driveway was narrow, and the trailer went into a steep ditch causing it to overturn. No one was injured in the crash.

Westerdahl’s Towing of Littleton responded and partially unloaded the truck and put it back on its wheels. The truck was then towed out of the ditch and back to their shop.

US Highway 2 was closed for about 90 minutes while the truck and debris were removed from the roadway.

This crash is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

