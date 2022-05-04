Advertisement

Veteran Plaques Move to Caribou VFW

By WAGM News
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Some may have noticed that a wall of plaques honoring Aroostook County veterans has disappeared from the Aroostook Centre Mall.

According to Roger Felix, Commander of the Caribou VFW, around a year and a half ago, The Aroostook Centre Mall removed the plaques to in order to do renovations. Mall officials wanted to find a more suitable home for the plaques. That’s when the Caribou VFW stepped in, and created a display to honor Aroostook Counties veterans within their hall.

“So we thought, this would be a great way for people to come and see the plaques, and at the same time for us the ability to turn our post more into a museum of military history, so to speak. To let people know that people have served in every conflict here in Aroostook County, and these plaques represent every major war, including some places that people haven’t even heard of. So we wanted to make sure that they were honored and not put somewhere in a storage facility.”

Felix says that all are welcome to view the plaques. For more information, contact the Caribou VFW.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Smyrna, Maine Tractor Trailer Crash
No injuries after a tractor trailer crash in Smyrna
Smyrna, Maine Tractor Trailer Crash
Smyrna, Maine Tractor Trailer Crash
Back to Masks
County Colleges Reinstate Mask Policy