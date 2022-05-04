Veteran Plaques Move to Caribou VFW

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Some may have noticed that a wall of plaques honoring Aroostook County veterans has disappeared from the Aroostook Centre Mall.

According to Roger Felix, Commander of the Caribou VFW, around a year and a half ago, The Aroostook Centre Mall removed the plaques to in order to do renovations. Mall officials wanted to find a more suitable home for the plaques. That’s when the Caribou VFW stepped in, and created a display to honor Aroostook Counties veterans within their hall.

“So we thought, this would be a great way for people to come and see the plaques, and at the same time for us the ability to turn our post more into a museum of military history, so to speak. To let people know that people have served in every conflict here in Aroostook County, and these plaques represent every major war, including some places that people haven’t even heard of. So we wanted to make sure that they were honored and not put somewhere in a storage facility.”

Felix says that all are welcome to view the plaques. For more information, contact the Caribou VFW.

