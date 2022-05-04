Visitor Policy Changes as A.R. Gould Experiences COVID Outbreak

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Due to a COVID outbreak at their facility, Northern Light A.R. Gould has changed their visitor policy. Effective May 5th, no visitors will be allowed to the Medical/Surgical Unit until further notice as a safety precaution. They will however continue to allow visitors to their Acute Rehabilitation, Special Care, and Women and Children’s units based on current policy guidelines.

