Visitor Policy Changes as A.R. Gould Experiences COVID Outbreak
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -
Due to a COVID outbreak at their facility, Northern Light A.R. Gould has changed their visitor policy. Effective May 5th, no visitors will be allowed to the Medical/Surgical Unit until further notice as a safety precaution. They will however continue to allow visitors to their Acute Rehabilitation, Special Care, and Women and Children’s units based on current policy guidelines.
Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.