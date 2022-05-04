PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. After a nice couple of days to start the work week, we’re due for some rain to move into the region for the day today. This is thanks to a low pressure system currently sitting back over Ohio and the Great Lakes. This will be making its way east and into the county during the day today, bringing rain showers for us during the day and continuing into the afternoon. They finally begin to taper off heading into the evening hours, with clouds following closely after during the overnight hours. This sets us up for a great stretch of weather heading through the rest of the work week and into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but nothing too cold by any means.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day shows the rain shower activity as it pushes in during the morning hours. Again it looks to start as more scattered rain shower activity, before becoming more widespread heading into the late morning and early afternoon. The computer models are indicating some darker greens popping up on the radar, indicating some embedded heavier downpours are possible as these move through, but nothing severe looks possible at this point. The rain showers quickly taper off heading into the evening hours, allowing the cloud cover to quickly exit the region during the overnight hours.



Clear skies through the end of the work week leads to cooler temperatures. For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

