PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was another gorgeous day, under plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We actually saw our warmest temps of the year so far, across the viewing area.

Frenchville, Houlton and Millinocket all came in at a high of 68-degrees, while Caribou reached 69-degrees this afternoon!

Tomorrow, we take a pause from the nice conditions, with rain moving in due to a lifting warm front and a low pressure system that passing off to our south and east.

Scattered light rain showers start up as you head out the door tomorrow morning, and additional light to steady rain is expected for midday and into the afternoon.

Area wide rain totals are projected to range between 0.10-0.50″-inch, with greater amounts anticipated for locations south.

Following Wednesday, we’ll quickly have sunshine and nice conditions return, lasting all the way through the end of the week and into next weekend.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.