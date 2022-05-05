Advertisement

Sneezing fit blamed for log truck accident in Masardis

By WAGM News
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASARDIS, Maine (WAGM) - A sneezing fit is being blamed for a single vehicle crash in Masardis. According to the Maine State Police, they responded to an accident at about 11:30 Thursday morning on the Masardis Road in Masardis.

Police say Matthew Carmichael was traveling South on the Masardis road went he went off the roadway to the right. Carmichael stated he was having a “sneezing fit” when he lost control of the truck. Carmichael was loaded with Cedar logs and struck a large pile of logs that were being stored at the Daaquam Mill. Bernier’s Towing was called to remove the truck. Carmichael sustained minor injuries and was checked on the scene by Masardis Fire and Ambulance.

This crash is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

