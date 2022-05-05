Valley Mustangs will compete in the fall

ST JOHN VALLEY, Maine (WAGM) -Football players in the St John Valley will now be able to play varsity football. Players from Fort Kent, Wisdom and Madawaska High Schools will now be able to compete as a Maine Principals Association Varsity Team beginning in the fall.

The colors and the name will be the same. The Valley Mustangs will now be able to compete at the High School level with other 8 man football teams in the Northern Region. The Mustangs have been a member of Maine Independent Football League and will now play under the umbrella of the MPA.

(Scott Pelletier):” This cooperative agreement has gotten all three schools together with the Valley Mustangs Board. We are working together to get this done.”

(Lynn Wetmore):” They had everything in place. The equipment, they know what they are doing, so it’s just a matter of getting it into the schools with the MPA rules and getting that going. As far as football, playing football and coaching football they know what they are doing.”

The three schools are already under the Valley Unified umbrella so forming a cooperative team will be a huge benefit to Student Athletes in three schools who want to play football. They are working on the logistics, and the team will play homes games on more than one field.

(Joshua Nichols):” We have an eight game season. Four road games and four home games. We are going to play two games in Madawaska and two in Fort Kent. Currently we are working on a location that is centralized for all of practices. Right now it is looking like Frenchville might be that potential location.”

Pelletier:” I got to contact the Town Manager of Frenchville and he cooperated and said great. This is a great opportunity for our students so practices will be held in Frenchville over the summer months at the Frenchville Rec baseball field.”

Matt MacFarland will take over as the Madawaska Athletic Director from Lynn Wetmore who is retiring. MacFarland has been very involved in football in the past.

(Matt MacFarland):” Growing up I was always around the game of football. I played Pee wees growing up and all the way through High School. Over the last six years I was assisting for a pretty decent football team in Florida.”

There has already been a lot of interest from student-athletes in all three schools

MacFarland:” We are hoping to have great numbers from 7 to 10 kids interested per team. So very excited to get going on the program.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.