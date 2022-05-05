PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. High pressure will take control of our weather today as a cold front continues to sink to the south of us this morning. That’s what brought the shower activity to the region yesterday and through the overnight hours. We have since seen the rain move out of the county, and clearing skies have begun to start the morning. Expect today to be breezy as this is the closest the high and low pressure systems will be to us at the same time, allowing for winds to pick up throughout the day and be gusty at times. Since temperatures were on the mild side throughout the overnight hours, that has set us up for a decent day today with temperatures right around the average high temperature for this time of year.

Heading out the door today, we’ll see temperatures rise into the mid 40s through the mid morning hours. Before hitting the upper 40s and lower 50s by lunch time. I think the mid afternoon is when we have the best chance of seeing the mid 50s, with the sunshine sticking around through the entire day. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 50s during the day today. The warm temperatures through the overnight hours are helping us to climb up into the mid to upper 50s today. Northwesterly winds will continue to be gusty through the afternoon hours, making the air have a cooler feel to it during the day today.

We’ve got a nice stretch of weather in store through the middle of next week. Details about the forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

