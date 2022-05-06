Advertisement

College grads expect to make $50,000 more at their first job than they actually will, survey finds

The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40%...
The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40% regret attending.(rattanakun via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new survey shows the next crop of college graduates have unrealistic expectations about their first job.

The survey by Real Estate Witch shows students expect to make a six-figure salary at their first job, when the reality is less than half of that.

In fact, the survey shows the undergraduate class of 2022, across all majors, overestimate their starting salaries by 88%, expecting to make at least $50,000 more than they actually will.

The average starting salary for college graduates is $55,260, but current college students expect to make nearly $104,000 in their first job, Real Estate Witch found.

Journalism grads had the most unrealistic expectations, overestimating their starting salaries by 139% – they expected to make $107,000 their first year, when the actual average is below $45,000.

Only 15% of 2022 graduates have accepted a job offer.

The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40% regret attending.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden fed troops in Romania during her visit on Friday.
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
First lady Dr. Jill Biden fed troops in Romania during her visit on Friday.
First lady feeds troops in Romania
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
Dead shark hung from ceiling at Florida high school is senior prank gone too far, police say
In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites