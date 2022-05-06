Advertisement

Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner

Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a backpack full of her favorite toys.(Wisconsin Humane Society via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) - A dog was found tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in Green Bay earlier this week, and the situation has since went viral.

But the Wisconsin Humane Society showed compassion to the dog’s owner, who they say very clearly loved the dog.

The 6-year-old mixed breed named Baby Girl was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The humane society said the way the leash was secured was so the dog wouldn’t be hit by a car, and the owner leaving her in a populated neighborhood ensured that she would be found quickly.

A post from the shelter reads, “We are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things ... We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.”

Baby Girl will be up for adoption soon, but for now, she’s getting lots of attention and love from the people at the humane society.

While giving up a pet can be traumatic, the humane society wants people to know they can bring an animal to the shelter directly if they need to say goodbye and find them a new forever home.

Copyright 2022 Gray News, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is...
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Katie Wright, center, stands beside activist Toshira Garraway and her son, Damik Bryant, during...
Daunte Wright’s mother briefly detained after recording traffic stop
Katie Wright had a run-in with an officer while filming a traffic stop.
VIDEO: Daunte Wright's mother has run-in with police while filming traffic stop