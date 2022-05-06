SAHS softball team hopes winning tradition carries over to the field.

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS girls softball team is hoping that success in another sports carries over to the softball diamond. The Warriors have dominated Class D basketball for the past six years and several of the players on the basketball team also play softball. They are looking forward to a deep run in this year’s playoffs.

(Callie Russell):” I think we are pretty good at handling pressure from basketball season. We are pretty good at toning out the noise so I don’t think it will affect us too much.”

(Madison Russell):” We all have the winning attitude and it carries over to an extent. This is a completely different game and we have a lot of work to do, but I think we will be successful.”

It’s still early in the year, but the Warriors are considered to be one of the teams to watch again this season. Their Coach Paul Sherman says they work very hard

(Paul Sherman):” It’s fun to coach a group of girls who want to play. These girls are very competitive, they love sports, they play something all year long. You don’t have to teach them how to be agressive. They like to get out and run hard and play hard and get dirty. It’s just fun coaching the girls who want to get out and compete like this.”

Over the years the warriors have been a very good hitting team and once again this year Sherman thinks they can score some runs.

Sherman:” There is some pretty good thunder in the lineup. It will take us a while to get our strokes down. We are just getting outdoors. If we can to rock the ball it is going to be fun I think.’

Callie:” We focus a lot on it practice. It seems when we get our bats going things pick up everywhere in the field. We really focus on that.”

Madison:” We have a lot of good baserunners and getting on base is something we rely on. We are also pretty good defensively, pretty sound in the infield.”

The Warriors are still on the young side with the majority of the team being underclassmen

(Jennah Brooks):” I am looking forward to it. We have some new players who are inexperienced, but I think if we keep working we will be fine.”

The next six weeks will be very busy for the Warriors who are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs again.

Callie:” I think we are like an aggressive group of girls and we want to win so that will carry over.”

Sherman:” I just want us to play as well as we can play. I just happen to think with the girls that I have and the experience they have and the talent they have. If I can get them to play the way I know they can. We will make a statement and we will be a good competitive team that will be fun to watch.

We run the bases really well and we are aggressive.”

