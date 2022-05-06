PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. High pressure is currently sitting over Canada and is slowly making its way south. This will bring another nice, but cooler day to the region as mostly sunny skies are expected. Northwesterly winds will begin to calm down during the day today, resulting in a cold night during the overnight hours tonight, but another nice day in store for tomorrow. This high pressure actually sits over us and brings us nice weather through the middle of next week. You’ll see warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend resulting in a nice mother’s day for all the moms out there.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

If you’re looking for a chance to wash your car over the car over the next few days, you’re going to get plenty of opportunity to do so. We’re looking a plenty of sunshine over the next 3 days. While temperatures are going to be on the colder side during the day today, we will se some improvement by the second half of the weekend. So the next couple days might not be great to wash the car yourself, it might be a project to take on heading into next week with temperatures on the increase. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Keep in mind that this is a day that people are especially prone to getting sunburns. That’s due to the colder temperature making it not feeling like you’re getting burned on your skin. Please be mindful of this and make sure you put on sunscreen if you’re prone to getting burned such as myself.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The nice weather continues well into next week, with more summer like temperatures on the way as well. For the latest details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more information. Enjoy your weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day to all of the Moms out there!

