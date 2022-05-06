PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good evening, everyone -- and Happy Friday!

Today featured a bit of a cooler feeling day, as cloud coverage held on throughout the morning and midday hours. Clouds began to break apart late this afternoon. And we’re still seeing nice conditions stepping outdoors this evening before sunset.

Mostly clear skies and relatively calmer winds hang around throughout the overnight, and with that, we’re expecting another early AM where temperatures will drop-off below the freezing mark.

Then, we’re anticipating plenty of sunshine tomorrow, as well as mid-to-lower 50s for our daytime highs. And Mother’s Day Sunday also looks very nice, with another sun-filled day and a lot of us reaching the 60-degree mark.

Next week then continues our quieter, and sunnier weather stretch -- with warming temperatures into the 70s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. Any major systems and active weather look to stay out of our neck of the woods all the way through the end of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend. And a big shoutout and Happy Mother’s Day, to all the Moms out there!

