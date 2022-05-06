Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone -- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!!

On this 5th of May, we started our quieter, sunnier, and drier weather stretch extending ahead!

A blocking high pattern is beginning to situate over Canada, keeping any major systems out of our neck of the woods. Right now, it’s expected that sunny and dry weather will last all the way through later on next week, with warming temperatures throughout.

Tomorrow into Saturday sees slightly below-average temps. But by the time we reach Wednesday and Thursday of next week, we’re very likely to experience 70-degree days.

The quiet forecast ahead, will be perfect conditions to jump-start any outdoor, planting, or gardening work. Just make sure to layer on the sunscreen, and drink plenty of fluids and water.

For more details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

