Advertisement

25-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle in Presque Isle

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Presque Isle Police Department, On May 6th around 5:00pm 25-Year-Old Carter Sowers of Presque Isle was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street in front of the Sled Shop. Officers arrived on scene and determined that Sowers had been hit by a 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV operated by 72-year-old Shizuko Hood after she had left the roadway headed in the northbound direction. Hood did not sustain any injuries in the crash. Sowers was transported by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, May 6th PM
rocket league esports caribou
Esports caribou
SAHS softball hopes to carry success from the basketball court to the softball field
SAHS softball
Weather on the Web 5-6-22 AM