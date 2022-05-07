25-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Presque Isle Police Department, On May 6th around 5:00pm 25-Year-Old Carter Sowers of Presque Isle was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street in front of the Sled Shop. Officers arrived on scene and determined that Sowers had been hit by a 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV operated by 72-year-old Shizuko Hood after she had left the roadway headed in the northbound direction. Hood did not sustain any injuries in the crash. Sowers was transported by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

