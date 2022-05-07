Advertisement

Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student

Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant principal to the hospital. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Ray Rivera and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating an assault that involved an elementary school student and an assistant principal.

WCSC reports the Charleston Police Department responded to an incident at Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday.

An assistant principal at the school told officers she was assaulted by a student, according to a police report.

She said she pulled an 11-year-old student out of class to clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. An argument then ensued with the student cursing at her, striking her in the face, and kicking her.

Investigators said they saw red marks near the eye of the assistant principal, and she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to the police report, the student told officers he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom, and he was tired of the assistant principal telling him what to do.

Police asked the student if he felt the assistant principal deserved it, and he reportedly told them she did and that he did not feel bad about it.

Another staff member at the school also told officers that she had been assaulted by the same student recently. The report stated that bruising was seen on the staff members’ arms.

Police said no arrests had been made because of the students’ age, but they are working with the assistant principal to see if any charges will be filed.

