Advertisement

Lucy the two-nosed cow is celebrating her 15th birthday

Lucy the 2-nosed cow celebrates her 15th birthday this month. (WSAW)
By Hannah Borchert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - This month, a famous cow named Lucy celebrates her 15th birthday.

Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her unusual nose.

When Lucy’s owner, Mark Krombholz, found her in the pasture just after she was born 15 years ago, he thought that she got kicked in the face. It was later on when he found out that she had two noses.

“We had the vet come out … she says that is bone structure there, she does breathe out of both noses,” Krombholz said.

Despite being different, Lucy has no problems with her health. The vet told Krombholz that Lucy was going to be a twin but the egg didn’t fully split, WSAW reported.

Lucy went on to have 10 calves of her own, none with a second nose.

“I received phone calls from all different places,” Krombholz said. “We were on some farm magazine, radio station, things like that in the morning. And TV stations in New York, and we were even mentioned on Jay Leno when he was still on ‘The Tonight Show.’”

He said she even caught the attention of other countries.

“She was in Pravda, a Russian newspaper, in China,” Krombholz said.

Krombholz said she’s still a normal cow, with some personality.

“She can be a bit of a diva, because she’s not afraid of people like that,” Krombholz said.

She goes to fairs in her own personalized ride and over the years her owner has gotten lots of offers for her. Krombholz said he got very high offers, but couldn’t take them.

“I wouldn’t trade her for the world,” Krombholz said. “I’ve been offered tens of thousands of dollars but, like I said, sideshows, they may drag her all over the country and after that what happens to her.”

Krombholz said she is part of the family. You can check out more pictures of on her Facebook page Lucy the Two Nosed Cow.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the...
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery
The New York Times scrambled to change its Wordle game on Monday to avoid a puzzle answer that...
Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says
A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
15-year-old girl drives two wounded men to safety through Ukrainian battlefield
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
Ukrainian teen drives two wounded men through battlefield