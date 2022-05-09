The Path Forward: 3.22.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -U.S. health officials say they’re expecting more Covid cases with the new B-A-2 variant. But a large surge is unlikely. As we’re day three into spring, more states are continuing the trend of rolling back mask requirements and loosening restrictions. And that’s because of vaccination and booster rates. In this week’s The Path Forward, Shawn Cunningham talks to one healthcare practitioner who says vaccination is the key to fully turning the page of this pandemic.

Could America be writing a new chapter of this two year novel known as the Global Pandemic. Renowned Eye Surgeon and healthcare practitioner Dr. Daniel Laroche says yes but only if more people continue getting vaccinated and then get the covid booster shot.

“we want the general public and the government provide incentives for vaccination particularly in African American communities underserved communities because there is a lack of education a lack of physician presence in these communities we need more minority physicians more resources in these communities to let people know about the safety of the vaccines a lot of bad information going around because of the shortage of healthcare professionals a lot of people are turning to the internet and there’s a lot of bad information.”

That conflicting information and overall fear can deter people from getting vaccinated. And he says for people struggling with other chronic health conditions getting the vaccine and booster shot or rather NOT getting them can have impacts on overall health...

“people with underlying conditions like obesity diabetes high blood pressure you can be okay right now but if you’re not vaccinated and you get the delta virus that could just know you out it could take your life it could give you long covid can affect your breathing.”

And even vision impairments he says. He talks about a patient he’s seen recently whose struggled because they didn’t get vaccinated...

“I had a patient losing vision from cataracts she has not gotten her vaccine I told her she’ll have to get the vaccine before she goes to the hospital they will not allow her to have elective surgery without without a vaccine and Covid test so now she’s weighing that and that’s probably gonna push her over to get the vaccine which will also help her to be safe and protect herself.”

And he says serves as a real reminder to the general public that we’re not out of this pandemic tunnel just yet. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

