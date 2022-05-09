The Path Forward: 4.19.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A community organization that launched during the pandemic is now in need of the community’s help to find a new location. Shawn Cunningham explains in this week’s The Path Forward.

These brand new box of pillows were donated to the County Care Coalition by the Hampton Inn in Presque Isle. The pillows will be surely passed on by someone in need of new home and comfort to rest their heads. But now in need of a new home is the County Cares. By May 1st the organization will have to vacate their site at the Aroostook Center Mall.

Cory Tilley Coordinator, County Cares Coalition

“unfortunately as this point we have to make a change and come May 1st we have to have a new location which we need because we need more space we’re getting a lot of stuff and we needed more space anyways but due to mall changes we needed to move anyway.”

The organization started during the pandemic by providing meals and food boxes to people in need. Tilley says in reality, its a good problem to have...having grown, become so well known throughout the county community and now in need of more space to fill even bigger needs.

“we’re a group of people that wanna connect the county the goal of county cares in to to be a business with our name everywhere but to connect from one end of the county to the other a network of places where people can go get their needs met.”

And those needs run the gamut from food, to clothing, to work opportunities, to volunteer opportunities...anything and everything in between. And all done for free...Tilley says he’s not sure of what a next ideal space for the organization could look like only two things...one that can accommodate more space...and be centrally located.

“we need to be in a spot where people can access us what a lot of people don’t realize is everything we give out and everything that comes in is free all of our volunteers we have a handful of volunteers that help out and everything is done voluntarily and by giving so being in a place where we can get things and they can get into us easily is the biggest process.”

A process that will continue to evolve as the organization as...now in a new location, yet to be determined. And while their relocation plans are up in the air for now, Tilley reassures their services will remain ongoing. Anyone looking for help or to help the organization in their efforts can find the county cares coalition via their Facebook page. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

