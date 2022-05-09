Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. High pressure continues to sit over New England this morning. This brought the wonderful weather to the area for the weekend, and will continue to do so throughout the work week. While Saturday was a bit cooler in terms of temperatures, Sunday was a bit nicer with temperatures climbing a few more degrees during the afternoon. We’ll continue this warming trend heading throughout the work week as mostly sunny skies are also expected to continue at least through Thursday. While the end of the week doesn’t look like a complete washout, we could be looking at some isolated shower chances for Friday and Saturday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

As far as what you’ll want heading out the door today, today’s the day to break out the short sleeved or t-shirts as temperatures are going to be climbing into the upper 60s. I put both a check and an x for a jacket since you might want one stepping out the door first thing this morning, but by this afternoon you likely won’t need it anymore. The other two things you’ll definitely want are the sunglasses and sunscreen, with mostly sunny skies expected once again, the sun will be out in full force. Like I said temperatures quickly rise heading throughout the morning hours. We’ll be looking at temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s by 9am, with them climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s by lunchtime. We’ll see the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours with beautiful conditions expected to continue over the next several days. High temperatures today are expected to climb into the upper 60s pretty much county wide. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few communities broke the 70 degree mark during the afternoon, so it’ll be a great day to open up the windows and air out your home. Easterly winds will be on the lighter side throughout the day, and will be shifting into the southeast heading into the evening and overnight hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Monday!

Today's Allergy Outlook (WAGM-TV)

