Avoiding Animal Collisions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - You may notice there are more and more animals on roads. Deer, bear, and moose are on the loose! As nicer weather arrives, animals will be moving more and that could include into roadways.

“The biggest safety concern this time of year that we like to make people aware of is moose, moose are coming out closer to the roadways this time of year. There’s some minerals they like to lick off the sides of the roads in things we call ‘wallows’. The dangerous thing about moose is that you can’t see them with your headlights so if you’re driving at night, the headlights don’t shine like deer, their eyes will reflect in the headlights but for moose they don’t so if you’re driving anywhere that’s prone for moose or near wetland areas especially, you want to make sure that you’re paying attention. And basically, all of Aroostook County is moose country so just keep your eyes peeled and drive slow.” said Amanda Demusz, Regional Wildlife Biologist in Ashland.

Moose aren’t the only animals to keep an eye out for.

“Deer are also on the roadways and it’s the same thing with them just be careful. Where you see one deer, there’s often other deer following behind so just because one went across make sure you slow down and keep your eyes on the side of the road cause there may be other deer following. We’ve had other deer hit, just run into the sides of vehicles before cause you missed the one but the others come.” continued Demusz.

Demusz says she can’t stress enough to always drive with extreme caution, especially in The County as nothing is out of the norm to see on the roads up here.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.