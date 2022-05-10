The Path Forward: 5.2.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Two years of present day pandemic can be frustrating for many people. But a local center for the arts is helping people, particularly youth channel that frustration through creativity. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s The Path Forward.

You can’t hear the laughter through these pictures, but the smiles are more than enough to show how happy and what fun county kids have at Wintergreen Arts Center. In its new home at the Aroostook Center Mall, center director Dottie Hutchins says the last two years have been a challenge. One they’ve met in keeping their children’s creative programs ON...

Dottie Hutchins Exe. Dir., Wintergreen Arts Center

“Miss Shaye created games using pool noodles which would measure three feet for each child to make sure they were six feet apart just came up with fun things like that to make it all seem quote unquote normal.”

But this pandemic has been far from normal. Still the center, its programming and popularity in the community have survived, even thrived. And this summer Hutchins says with seventeen arts programs on tap to happen through Wintergreen staff, volunteers and kids will have plenty to do.

“we’re doing programming at the rec center its good to have kids there we’re using the outdoor trails Mantle Lake combining art & nature and then we do programming at Wintergreen all our camps and then this will be our sixth year working in partnership with the PI Housing Authority to do the Art with Heart program that we do in the Birch Street neighborhood.”

Hutchins says the center has been lucky to withstand the challenges of represent day pandemic. Globally and certainly in Maine, many museums, galleries, art projects and centers suffered...so much so they had to close their doors. But not Wintergreen...

“we’ve been fortunate with the children’s programs but yes we know many galleries and there’s some art centers that will never open again.”

But she says the county community continues to welcome its arms and allows Wintergreen to opens its doors and Arts with Heart to many kids and families...

" its just great to offer a variety of things so that you reach a kid that may never have been through the door before..”

May never been through the door before, but once they do are determined to come back. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

