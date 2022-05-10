PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. High pressure continues to remain in a blocking pattern over the region during the day today. This will bring another nice day to the region with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will also be a couple degrees warmer during the day today compared to yesterday. A low pressure system continues to spin to our south in the Atlantic ocean. This low will eventually make its way east along with high pressure to our north. This will eventually bring the chance for some showers to the region for the day Friday, but until then it looks to be smooth sailing with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures expected through Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Heading out the door today, we will see temperatures quickly rise throughout the morning hours. Notice how we’ll already be close to the 50 degree mark by 8am. We climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s by lunch time, before making it into the lower 70s by the afternoon. It’s going to be another wonderful day with mostly sunny skies, so you’ll still want the sunglasses stepping out the door today. High temperatures today climb up into the lower 70s for pretty much everyone. After the wonderful day yesterday that also managed to climb a couple of degrees warmer than my forecasted high temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were able to do the same thing again today, but I’ll still remain a bit conservative with high temperatures today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Warmer weather continues through the end of the work week. Details can be found in the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

