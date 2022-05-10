Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After our gorgeous weekend -- more sunny skies hung around today, under spring-like conditions. Afternoon highs reached the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Tomorrow, sees a repeat day of nice weather, with each day moving forward bumping up by a few degrees. By the end of the week, it’ll be feelin’ more like summer -- with a shot at 80-degrees possible.

Our blocking high pattern that is providing the pleasant and dry conditions, will begin breaking down by the end of the week. With that, rain chances move back in for Saturday, Sunday, and into the following Monday.

In the meantime, if you’re planning on spending extended periods of time outdoors, make sure to apply the sunscreen and drink plenty of water -- especially on the warmer days this week.

For additional details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

