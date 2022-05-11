Defending Regional Champion Ashland Softball team looks for improvement

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

The defending Class D North Regional Champion Ashland Hornets are having some early season growing pains. . The team lost six starters from last year’s team.

Sidney St Peter):” I mean we lost a lot of Seniors and they all started and played on the field. I know that every girl here has lots of potential and we will use them like we used our seniors last year.”

(Gabriella Ayotte):” I think this year we have a whole new team. I think it is going to take us a couple of games to get our confidence back, but other than that I think we are going to do really good this year.”

(Terry Hunter):” We got people playing positions they never played before. We got a young team, but a lot of them were on that team last year, so they know what winning means. They are going to do their best and I think after a few games we are going to be jelled pretty good. They are a good bunch of kids and they know how to play.”

Year in and year out the Hornets are contenders for the class D title. Even though the team is off to an 0-3 start on the season. They all feel they will improve as the year goes on and they will be in contention again this year.

St Peter:” I think our keys are going to be pretty much the same last year. Really working together is going to be a big one here because everyone here is playing a new position. A position they never played before. Teamwork is going to be a big one.”

Ayotte:” It’s going to be a hard adjustment playing different positions, but our coaches have trained us how to play almost every position so it shouldn’t be that difficult.”

The Hornets made it to the State title game with an exciting 8-7 win over Stearns and then Ashland lost to Searsport 8-3 in the State game. The team lost both pitchers and some huge bats in the lineup. Hunter says that this team will continue to work hard to make another run

Hunter:” They are here everyday. They work hard they want to win. We will just see how it goes.”

Once again this year Class D will be very competitive. Several teams could be lifting that Championship plaque at the end of the year and Hunter says that even with several players in new positions that the Hornets can’t be counted out.

Hunter:” There’s a lot of decent teams out there. I still think that by the end of the year we are going to be in the mix there somewhere. We are going to do the best we can. These kids and play.”

St Peter:” I know we can get just as far as last year. Every girl has to push and do the best they can and I know everyone here is more than capable of doing so.”

