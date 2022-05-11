NMCC Announces Change to Commencement Ceremony

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine Community College has announced they are changing the location of their Commencement Ceremony set for Saturday, May 14th, Due to an uptick of COVID cases in Aroostook County. In a statement, NMCC Says “Based on the recent news from the CDC that Aroostook County has the highest COVID rate per capita in the United States, Northern Maine Community College will be moving the upcoming commencement ceremony outdoors. The Saturday, May 14th event will be held at 10:00 at the Johnson Athletic Complex, next to the Presque Isle Middle School at 569 Skyway St, Presque Isle.

“For the past two years, NM has relied on the CDC to provide the data required for making decisions regarding the health and safety of our students and employees,” stated President Timothy Crowley. “This is an important event and it is imperative that we take into consideration the data that is available.”

“I want to express my deep appreciation to Superintendent Greenlaw and his team for working with us to make this event possible,” stated Crowley.

Masking at the event will be optional. For more information on commencement, or to livestream the event, please visit nmcc.edu”

