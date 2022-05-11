Advertisement

NMCC Announces Change to Commencement Ceremony

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine Community College has announced they are changing the location of their Commencement Ceremony set for Saturday, May 14th, Due to an uptick of COVID cases in Aroostook County. In a statement, NMCC Says “Based on the recent news from the CDC that Aroostook County has the highest COVID rate per capita in the United States, Northern Maine Community College will be moving the upcoming commencement ceremony outdoors.  The Saturday, May 14th event will be held at 10:00 at the Johnson Athletic Complex, next to the Presque Isle Middle School at 569 Skyway St, Presque Isle.

“For the past two years, NM has relied on the CDC to provide the data required for making decisions regarding the health and safety of our students and employees,” stated President Timothy Crowley.  “This is an important event and it is imperative that we take into consideration the data that is available.”

“I want to express my deep appreciation to Superintendent Greenlaw and his team for working with us to make this event possible,” stated Crowley.

Masking at the event will be optional. For more information on commencement, or to livestream the event, please visit nmcc.edu

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

Latest News

Moro Town Line Road
‘Dangerous’ Road Causes Postal Service to Halt Mail Delivery for Residents
MSSM Robotics Team
MSSM Robotics Team Returns from World Championship
The Ashland softball team has a whole new look this year.
Ashland softball
Moro Town Line Road
Moro Town Line Road