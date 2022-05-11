Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We continue our nice stretch of weather into the day today, as I’m running out of ways to phrase that it will be mostly sunny and nice out. High pressure continues to sit to our north and east, and has stalled out. This has put a halt on any movement of systems across the country, resulting in a stalled out front back off to our west over the great lakes. As this high pressure begins to move during the day tomorrow, we’ll see winds shift direction, which will help to keep the nice weather in place for one more day tomorrow. By the time we get into Friday, the stalled out front over the great lakes will be making its way over us, bringing with it some clouds, and maybe the chance for an isolated shower. Once that moves out of here, we’ll have another high pressure quickly build in, which really allows for the heat to move in for the day Saturday. The good news is that the heat doesn’t last very long, as we’ll be back into the 70s for highs on Sunday, and into the 60s by the time we get into early next week.

With the dry weather over the past few days, fire weather has become a bigger concern, especially with little to no rain in the forecast. Because of this the national weather service put out a special weather statement for the county today warning that with the dry vegetation on the ground, combined with warm and dry weather could result in fires taking off and becoming out of control. With fire level danger rated as high for today. It’s important to take extra precautions to make sure fires aren’t started by mistake. Going throughout the day today, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures do warm up into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon as southerly winds remain on the light side. Across the county temperatures have the chance to climb up into the mid to upper 70s. With mostly sunny skies and southerly winds sticking around throughout the day, we’ll have to watch and see if some communities push these highs by another degree or two.

