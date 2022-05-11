PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Lower-70s and plenty of sunshine were the conditions we saw today. Our nice weather stretch lasts for a few more days, with the blocking high pattern not breaking down until the end of the week.

With the additional sunshine in store, we’ll also get-in on additional warming temps ahead! Tomorrow and Thursday are expecting mid-to-upper 70s, while Friday and Saturday have a shot at lower-to-mid 80s.

Slowly increasing clouds will come back into the picture for Friday into Saturday. And with that, increased rain chances will also occur as we get into the weekend, and even more so for next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

