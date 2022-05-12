Efficiency Maine Offers Free Virtual Consultations for Businesses

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Efficiency Maine has launched a new program to help businesses and institutions better assess their energy efficiency.

They’ve started offering free virtual consultations to commercial customers, allowing consultants to assess what systems the organization has in place, and hold a discussion regarding their energy goals in real time. According to Rick Meinking, a Senior Program Manager for Efficiency Maine, these consultations are something new to Efficiency Maine, but they’re hoping it catches on.

“In terms of helping commercial customers navigate getting started on an efficiency project, that’s probably one of the hardest things that commercial customers are faced with “I’ve got a building here w ith lots of things going on, what is it that I could do?” And so putting together this consultation service meant that we could kind of go inside the customer, or actually go inside the conference room with them, virtually of course, and learn about what’s going on in their building, what systems do they have in terms of how do they heat and cool their environment, what do they have for lights, have they upgraded to LEDs? And begin to work with them and layout opportunities.”

Meinking went on to say that so far more than 35 commercial customers across the state have taken advantage of these free virtual consultations.

For more information please visit: https://www.efficiencymaine.com/

