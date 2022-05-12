Advertisement

Katahdin’s Softball Team Honors Libby Grass In Game on Wednesday

By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - the Katahdin Cougars softball team played today’s game against the Central Aroostook Panthers in Mars Hill in special shirts that say “Playing for Libby " with an image of a Tractor on the right shoulder sleeve.

Before the game, coach Justin Stevens talked about the making of the shirts and the importance of them for Wednesday’s game.

Katahdin’s Varsity Softball Head Coach Justin Stevens-”We have a lady that makes them..warm up jerseys and stuff for us, Kristy Crouse is her name. And we made them for Libby grass..fundamental player”. It’s a...devestating to lose a kid and she was a fundamental girl..great player. And these girls all spoke highly of her. A great sportsman”

