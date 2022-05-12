Advertisement

Seth Dorr is excited to become Hodgdon's Athletic Director

By Rene Cloukey
May. 12, 2022
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - Seth Dorr is very excited to become the Hodgdon’s next Athletic Director. Dorr will replace Wayne Quint who is retiring at the end of the school year. Dorr has been a lifelong Hawk. He played sports in high school for Hodgdon and has been a teacher and coach since shortly after graduating from the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Dorr:” Very special. The majoirty of my life has been involved at Hodgdon and with Hodgdon athletics. There is a kind of special feeling to give back to the same place that gave me so much growing up. Golf I think is the only sport that I have not coached at Hodgdon. I have had my hands in everyting and able to see the ins and outs of how things are operated. It is exciting.”

:” Dorr said that he appreciates the guidance from retiring Athletic Director Wayne Quint and Dorr wants to continue the strong legacy of sports in SAD 70.

