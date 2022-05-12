Seth Dorr is excited to become Hodgdon’s Athletic Director

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - Seth Dorr is very excited to become the Hodgdon’s next Athletic Director. Dorr will replace Wayne Quint who is retiring at the end of the school year. Dorr has been a lifelong Hawk. He played sports in high school for Hodgdon and has been a teacher and coach since shortly after graduating from the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Dorr:” Very special. The majoirty of my life has been involved at Hodgdon and with Hodgdon athletics. There is a kind of special feeling to give back to the same place that gave me so much growing up. Golf I think is the only sport that I have not coached at Hodgdon. I have had my hands in everyting and able to see the ins and outs of how things are operated. It is exciting.”

Dorr said that he appreciates the guidance from retiring Athletic Director Wayne Quint and Dorr wants to continue the strong legacy of sports in SAD 70.

