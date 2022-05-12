PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We have a very weak cold front making its way through the region this morning, bringing some high clouds to the area. This has allowed temperatures to remain on the mild side during the overnight hours, leading to another mild and nice day in store for the day today. It looks like we could see some more clouds move back into the region during the overnight hours and into Friday, leading to a mixture of sunshine and clouds during the day Friday. Clouds look to hang around during the overnight hours, providing us with another warm night, before exiting the region during the day Saturday. This looks to be the warmest day of the stretch with sunshine expected throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

You might not even need the jacket stepping out the door this morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, and with temperatures already close to the 60 degree mark by 8am, it’ll certainly be mild throughout the day today. We’ll be looking at the lower to mid 70s for temperatures by lunchtime this afternoon, and continuing into the afternoon we will eventually see the upper 70s and lower 80s across the county. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is thanks to light winds expected throughout the day and the mostly sunny skies. This is a good reminder not to leave children or pets in vehicles in this kind of weather. While it does take a few minutes for a vehicle to heat up, it doesn’t take prolonged exposure to that high heat to have serious side effects. Please be aware of this and make sure to check your vehicles before leaving them for long periods of time in the hot sun.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more information on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a happy Thursday!

