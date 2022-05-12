PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We reached our first 80′s of the season today -- with western spots in the North Woods getting above the 80-degree mark. Estcourt Station came in at 84-degrees for their daytime high, while Clayton Lake reached 81-degrees today. Caribou, even tied a daily-high temperature record of 79-degrees, also previously set back in 2001.

Most locations saw upper 70′s today -- and a warm temperature stretch extends ahead, with additional 80′s expected for Thursday and Friday. And a run at 90-degrees even possible for Saturday.

With the warmer temps, we’ll see our drier and sunnier conditions continue as well. This all comes before the blocking high pattern breaks down, leading to increased rain chances for Sunday and into Monday of next week.

If spending extended periods of time outdoors over the next few days, make sure to layer on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water. But good news is our hot stretch of weather is relatively short-lived, with more seasonable temps returning for the second half of the coming weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.