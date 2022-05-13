Aroostook Community Matters: Aroostook Regional Transportation System looking for Volunteer Drivers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Transportation Barriers are one of the most common reasons for missed appointments. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard learns more about a program from the Aroostook Regional Transportation System aiming to recruit people to help with that issue.

Lisa Clark - Mobility Manager - ARTS " The volunteer driver program is something very special to us, it is a service we provide at no cost to the clients to get them to much needed essential appointments”

According to Lisa Clark, the Mobility Manager for the Aroostook Regional Transportation Service, or ARTS, volunteers play an important role in getting people to and from non-emergency appointments, including Medical Appointments, Human Service Appointments, and Veterans Services. While ARTS does have staffed drivers, Clark says their routes don’t always match up with peoples needs.

Lisa” Regular drivers have scheduled routes that they do and sometimes with the appointments that they have, clients cant work around the schedule of the bus that day and the general population so by providing volunteer drivers and individual drivers, we ensure that they can get to their appointments, that it’s convenient for them and best of all that it is at no cost for them”

Clark adds that while you are using your own vehicle to provide this service, there are many benefits to becoming a volunteer driver, including Mileage Reimbursement, from when you leave your house to when you return. Excess Auto Liability Insurance, Helping out your Neighbor, and choosing how often you volunteer

Lisa” We’ll take volunteers as often as they’re available, or if it’s only once a month, you give us a call and say I happen to have this day off, is there any way i can help you fill the need then definitely I would love to have you reach out to us”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, there are a few requirements before you can begin driving.

Lisa” to become an ARTS Volunteer, you can just reach out to me, whether stop in here in the office, or on facebook , you can email me as well or give me a call here in the office and we can talk about what the requirements are; one of which is that you have a reliable safe transportation for the client as well as to pass background checks and the other requirements is that you are 21 years of age or older”

Lisa Clark Can be contacted by Phone at: 207-554-4866 or by Email at lclark@artsme.org

