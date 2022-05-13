Advertisement

Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It’s another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moro Town Line Road
‘Dangerous’ Road Causes Postal Service to Halt Mail Delivery for Residents
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
NMCC Announces Change to Commencement Ceremony
Seth Dorr graduated from Hodgdon and has been a teacher there since graduating from UMPI. He...
Seth Dorr is excited to become Hodgdon’s Athletic Director

Latest News

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S....
Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to urge local leaders to boost public safety spending
Weather on the Web 5-13-22 AM