Maine Future Farmers of America Meet for First In-Person State Convention in Two Years

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -For the first time in 2 years, the Maine Future Farmers of America are meeting for their State Convention. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Nickie Deschaine - Maine FFA State President " The State convention is where all of our members and guests throughout the State of Maine, all of our Chapters, they come to gather for events and sessions and we elect new FFA State Officers so we are really excited to see what this year has in store”

The Maine Future Farmers of America of FFA, normally holds their state convention at the University of Maine Orono. This year, the convention is being held on both the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Northern Maine Community College campuses.

Nickie " There was a lot of Worry when it came to COVID so, having it up close provided for more COVID Safety Precautions where we don’t have to travel because a lot of our members are located in Aroostook County, so it made a lot more sense to have it up here where people can come home at night instead of having it at a hotel

The event consists of a general meeting, where the students learned more about the events and sessions they would be participating in including ; Creed Speaking, Farm Business Management, Forestry, Landscaping, and Community Service among others. Presidents Ray Rice and Tim Crowley think that having the event in the County makes sense, given the Counties History and Impact on the Agricultural history of the state and are happy to host the event.

Ray Rice - President - UMPI " It’s great to have it up here in the County, especially jointly at the University and NMCC, It’s just a great opportunity for all of us here in the County for all the hard work that our students do here. Kids that are in the families of growers for generations and it’s just an honor for us to have it here right in the heart of agriculture country up here in the county in the great state of Maine”

Tim Crowley - President - NMCC “So I think it just gives us a chance, Aroostook County, to showcase some of it’s best in an industry that is a primary source for this region in terms of economic development and future growth. Forestry and Agriculture are huge in this region and these students are a wonderful example of what the future is like”

Continuing to host the event in the county is something that is on the Maine FFA’s agenda, Deschaine Adds,

Nickie " we are really excited to see how it goes so we can continue having it at UMPI and NMCC and being closer to all of our chapters.”

In addition to the sessions, the two day event will include an awards banquet on Thursday at NMCC and will wrap up with the election of their state representatives Friday. The state representatives will go to the National FFA Convention which will be in Indianapolis from October 26th through the 29th. Corey Bouchard, NS8

