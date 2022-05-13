Mi’kmaq Nation Kicks Off Youth Prevention Week With Spring Social Event

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A big week ahead for The Boys and Girls Club of Mi’kmaq Nation.

The club is hosting their youth prevention week. This week hosts a number of events to help prevent kids and teens from turning to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism. The week kicked off on Saturday with a Spring Social Event.

Roberta Silliboi - SAMSA Project Coordinator - Boys and Girls club - Mi’kmaq Nation " We’re kicking off with a spring social with a lot of dancing, drumming, singing, crafts to celebrate mothers day and we’re holding the whole day in honor of our community... so the whole week we will be hosting a lot of youth prevention events, we have some targeted in club programming coming up as well as a glow dance next Friday the 13th and an art gallery on Saturday the 14th. Our goal through all of this is to have fun with the kids and to show them that there are healthy coping mechanisms "

If you are interested in learning more about any of the events going on this week, Information is available on the Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle / Mi’kmaq Nation Facebook Page

