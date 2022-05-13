Northern Maine Medical Center’s Expansion Brings First Major Upgrade Since 1950′s

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -A much needed update, that’s how some of the nurses at the Northern Maine Medical Center are describing the newly completed expansion project.

A modernized Operating Room Suite, Gymnasium in the Child Psychology Unit, and a larger cafeteria are some of the features that make up the nearly 16,000 square foot expansion to NMMC. The $16 Million project was funded from a number of sources including Bonds, Grants, and a capital campaign, which was the first capital campaign the hospital has held since it was built in the 1950′s. Peter Sirois the Outgoing CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center says these renovations and the expansion are long overdue. He adds they faced many challenges along the way.

Peter Sirois " We know the hospital was built in the 1950′s it opened in ‘52. So all those years we’ve been trying to renovate as many areas of the hospital over time, the problem is some of the areas are more difficult to renovate like the operating room and the suites and the endoscopy because you have to remain in operation...the project started in May of 2018 and it was deemed to be an 18 month construction project, well behold we had the worst pandemic in modern time hit us in the middle of this project, so instead of an 18 month project it became a 4 year project”

Sirois last day as CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center is Today. We will have more about some of his favorite moments at NMMC, as well as hearing from the new CEO about what he hopes to accomplish in the role on a future edition of Newssource 8 at 6.

