University of Maine At Presque Isle and University of Maine at Fort Kent Hold First In-Person Graduation since 2019

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The first in-person graduation since 2019 took place over the weekend at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard was in Presque Isle for the Commencement and has the story.

Miranda Washinawatok - Student Commencement Speaker " Don’t be afraid, go for it. whether it’s a job opportunity, moving across the country. In my speech I say there’s no growth in comfort and that’s really what’ve had to focus and find”

The 2022 Commencement at the University of Maine at Presque Isle marked a much needed return to normalcy, because the past two commencements had to be done virtually due to COVID restrictions. The University invited students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 to join the class of 2022 and get their turn to walk across the stage. Washinawatok says there were many challenges including hybrid learning, that this class had to overcome.

Miranda " The main obstacle we faced as students this year is doing the best we can with what we have...Being able to have adaptable schedules around everyone’s needs, focuses, because I’m sure as an environmental science students my requirements and responsibilities are much different from someone in nursing”

The ceremony consisted of speeches from University President Ray Rice, Michael Michaud, of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees, a surprise video message from NASA Astronaut and Caribou native, Dr. Jessica Meir, and of course from the student commencement speaker, Miranda Washinawatok.

Miranda “Being able to stand where I am today as a student commencement speaker, I’m still processing it. In general, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end this school year, I’m extremely humbled”

Overall 238 undergraduate students and seven graduate students received their diplomas and recognition for their academic accomplishments. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

And at the University of Maine at Fort Kent there were 234 Students who Graduated

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.