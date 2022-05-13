PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. After a week of wonderful weather, we’re going to squeeze one more good day in for the first half of the weekend, before more clouds, rain showers, and cooler air move in for the second half of the weekend. Until then we’re really going to get in on the heat during the day today as winds are expected to be from the south southwest. This will bring the warmer air into our region from the south allowing places across the county to climb into the 80s after the well above average day yesterday. Tomorrow is now not looking as warm since cloud cover does appear to move in sooner during the early afternoon, along with the chances for some isolated to scattered showers. I think the better risk for showers this weekend will be Sunday afternoon, but at this point that looks to be a scattered risk.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

As you head out the door we’re going to see temperatures quickly on the rise. We’ll already be approaching the 70 degree mark by 8 am. Temperatures only continue to warm throughout the morning, hitting the lower 80s by lunchtime today. The afternoon sees temperatures continue to rise since the sunshine sticks around through the entire day, eventually climbing into the upper 80s by the mid afternoon. The mid to upper 80s will be the high temperatures for everyone by this afternoon. This heat is certainly making things feel more like late summer out there. Make sure to stay hydrated as you partake in outdoor activities during the day today. Southerly winds will continue to be light throughout the afternoon hours, before eventually shifting into the west during the overnight.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now looks split with Saturday looking to be a nicer day over Sunday. Cooler temperatures also return to the forecast heading into early next week. For the latest information, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Weekend!

