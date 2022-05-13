PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

It was another warm one today - with widespread readings in the mid-to-lower 80s. We even broke a few record, daily high temperatures today for both Caribou and Bangor, coming in at 81 and 86 respectively.

Tomorrow then, likely brings another record-high setting day, with projected temps in the upper-80s, and a run at 90-degrees for a few locations.

If spending extended periods of time outdoors tomorrow, make sure to apply the sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Our quiet and pleasant weather stretch lasts both tomorrow and Saturday, before we begin to break down our blocking high pressure pattern during the second half of the weekend. Rain chances will slowly increase Saturday night into Sunday - and widespread rain is anticipated by Monday.

With the increasing precip chances, we’ll also see the return to more seasonable 60s getting into next week, and we take a break from the 80-degree weather.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

