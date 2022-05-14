Crash On Route 11 Leaves One Man Deceased

T-9, R-5, Maine (WAGM) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, a passerby reported a pickup rollover crash on Route 11 in T-9, R-5. According to State Police, a male subject identified as Ray Parks of Winterville Plantation was the operator and single occupant of a 2008 Chevy Silverado. Parks was found deceased at the scene. Upon investigation, Parks had lost control of the vehicle, driving down into an embankment and rolling the vehicle onto its roof onto the roadway of Route 11. State Police say Parks was ejected from the vehicle and died on impact.

